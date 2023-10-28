The Prospex Collection Welcomes GPS Solar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Prospex was launched internationally just two years ago and has already established itself as one of the brand's leading global collections. Now, building on this success, a new Prospex marine collection is launched, led by a Marinemaster watch that is the first watch, other than Astron, to incorporate Seiko's unique GPS Solar technology.



Marinemaster and GPS Solar. A perfect match



Imagine yourself passing through the Roaring Forties, sailing alone in a 60 foot yacht in high seas near Cape Horn, with only your skill and equipment separating you from danger and possible disaster. This is the prospect faced by ocean yacht racers like Kojiro Shiraishi, who has helped Seiko create the new Marinemaster GPS Solar sailing watch. Knowing the exact time and time zone at sea is vital so that communication with the team back home can be synchronized, even in the waters near the poles, where time zones change with far greater speed than at the Equator. This new watch marries Seiko's proven skill in building watches suitable for the most demanding environments with a new timing technology that ensures that, with one touch of a button, the watch adjusts to the exact local time anywhere on earth, on land or at sea, using just the power of light. Furthermore, the Dual-Time function allows an ocean sailor to know at a glance the time in his or her home port as well as local time.



.Time zone date as of March 2015. Changes to time zones occurring after this date are not programmed and manual time zone selection may be required.



.The new Marinemaster GPS Solar is built for the harsh conditions that every ocean racer has to foresee. The case and bracelet are made of corrosion-resistant titanium, protected by a super-hard coating and a ceramic bezel. The watch is 20 bar water resistant, with a screw-down case back and crown. Excellent legibility in any weather, day or night, is ensured by the sapphire crystal coated inside and out to minimize glare and reflection, the wide, prow-shaped markers and Seiko's latest Lumibrite coating. Complete ease of use was the designer's next concern. The crown and buttons are easy to use, even when gloves are worn and the case and bracelet are shaped to avoid any edge catching a rope or line. This very special watch is offered in a limited edition of 1,500.



.A World Time Solar Chronograph, crafted for life on board



Alongside the Marinemaster is a new series of three solar chronographs, sharing the same design elements and also offering the level of professional specifications that the name Prospex implies. The calibre is perfect for the global sailor. It shows both local and home time simultaneously in a simple dial layout and never needs a battery change, drawing all the energy it needs from light alone. A power reserve indicator reassures the sailor that the watch is powered sufficiently. The case is 10 bar water resistant and is protected by a screw case back and a screw-down crown, which is protected by a special crown guard.



As soon as you see the watch, its marine inspiration is clear. The hands and markers share the same profile as a yacht seen from the masthead and the sleek curves of the case remind you of a hull cutting through the waves. Prospex and the sea are made for one another. For the full line-up, please visit GPS Solar Dual-Time: SSF001



Caliber 8X53

GPS controlled time and time zone adjustment

Dual-Time with AM/PM indication

Perpetual calendar correct to the year 2100, Signal reception result indication

World time function (40 Time Zones), Daylight Saving Time function, Power save function

Accuracy: +/-15 seconds per month (without receiving a time signal and at temperatures between 5°C and 35°C)



Specifications:

Titanium case with super-hard coating

Ceramic bezel

Sapphire crystal with super-clear coating

Water resistance: 20 bar

Magnetic resistance: 4,800 A/m

Diameter: 48, Thickness: 14

Titanium bracelet with super-hard coating

Three-fold clasp with push button release, secure lock and slide adjuster



Approximate recommended retail price in Europe: 3,300 Euro



Limited edition of 1,500 pcs

World Time Solar Chronograph: SSC487

Caliber V195

Hour, minute and second hands with calendar

World time function (25 cities)

Dual-Time display with 24 hours indication

Chronograph up to 24 hours in 1/5 second

Split time measurement

Power reserve: approximately 6 months

Accuracy: +/-15 seconds per month



Specifications:

Stainless steel case

Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating

Screw-down crown

Water resistance: 10 bar

Diameter: 44, Thickness: 12

Stainless steel bracelet

Three-fold clasp with push button release and secure lock



Approximate recommended retail price in Europe: 570 Euro



