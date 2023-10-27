AGGIE GOES TO AFRICA An Excellent Book About Working Conditions In Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Pavelka has produced a captivating story of Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, where the rulers enjoy all the benefits while the people suffer from poverty.

Author Mike Pavelka has published a new book,“Aggie Goes to Africa”, on Amazon on October 10, 2023. This is newsworthy since it is one of the few books out there that describe working conditions in West Africa. The author describes a unique region of the world, Equatorial Guinea. It was a small and insignificant country that only gained prominence after the discovery of oil and gas in the 90s.

Mike Pavelka worked there for a considerable and made many memories during his tenure. In this book, he presents a firsthand account of how life does not change for the common person even after the discovery of black gold.

The book describes how Mike's firm was tasked to increase oil production of the offshore facility from 3,500 BOPD (Barrels of Oil Per Day) to 7,000 BOPD. While the author was more than capable of working on an oil rig, the book enlightens readers on the unique social challenges present in Malabo. Mr. Pavelka went through all the stuff, dealing with government staff, rampant corruption, and the general absence of commonly available resources.

This book is a treat for people who love to learn about Africa.“Aggie Goes to Africa” takes a unique look at a situation where the local workforce is simply unskilled to use natural resources. There are many young people in the country, but there is a serious lack of trained professionals. It forces companies like Exon Mobil to take control and bring Western resources to work on Oil and Gas development projects.

This book is newsworthy because it shows how people in Africa deal with adverse situations. The author Mike Pavelka, did his best to help the local people, and readers will learn more about how he dealt with problematic situations. However, the problems he faced with the local officials meant he could not help people as much as he wanted.

The rampant corruption caused problems at every step, and readers will learn how Mike defeated them. From transporting people to giving people mosquito nets, author Mike Pavelka kept helping people as much as possible.

For people who want to learn about the working conditions in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea,“Aggie Goes to Africa” remains a top literary resource. Readers will enjoy learning about both professional and social conditions in that part of Africa. The book is available on Amazon since October 10, 2023.

Author Bio:

Mike Pavelka, born into a humble family, holds the values of hard work, honesty, and integrity close to their heart. A former commanding officer and 2nd Lieutenant in the Corp of Cadets, Pavelka draws inspiration from their family's experiences and seeks to uplift lives through their writing.“Aggies Goes To Africa” is their latest project that promises to captivate readers with its inspiring story of kindness and adventure.

