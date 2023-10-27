Gaza Completely Isolated After Communication Blackout As Israeli Bombing Intensifies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Palestinian telecommunication company Jawwal said in a message on its Facebook page that mobile phone service and internet in Gaza has been cut off due to heavy Israeli bombardment.

The post comes as NetBlocks, a NGO that monitors internet censorship, confirmed that there is a“collapse in connectivity” in the enclave.

Al Jazeera's coorespondent Safwat Kahlout said that Israeli bombardment intensified in the last two hours.

“In the last two hours, we could hear intensive air strikes and intensive artillery shells at he same time, which is something unusual – which means the strength of the fire is much more than in the previous days.

“Today is the worst in terms of the strength of the Israeli fire, and we can hear some explosions ... coming from the sea as well, specifically in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced it is not able to get in touch with its teams in Gaza through its X account.

Marwan Jilani, director of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank that the health authority lost complete contact with its teams in Gaza about two hours ago.

“We're extremely worried and concerned for our colleagues,” Jilani said, explaining that just before the communications went down, Israeli attacks were reported around two hospitals – one in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and the other in Gaza City.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that Israeli ground operations in Gaza are expanding, as bombing of the enclave intensifies tonight.

He added that residents of Gaza City should move south, despite Israeli air attacks continuing there.