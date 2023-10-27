Jordanians Take To The Streets In Support Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Governorates, October 27 (Petra) -- Jordanians took to the streets after Friday prayers in front of the Husseini Mosque to show support and solidarity with the Palestinians amidst an ongoing Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip.Demonstrators raised the Jordanian and Palestinian flags and condemned Israel's bombing of Gaza, saluting the steadfastness of the people in Palestine and denouncing the international silence to the Israeli crimes against defenceless civilians.They called for providing all forms of support to the refugees and opening safe corridors for the delivery of aid, expressing that the Jordanian people stand alongside the recovering Palestinians to reach a final solution to the war.They denounced the international community's "double standards" in addressing the Israeli war on the Palestinians and the approach of some countries in denying Palestinian rights and tampering with the truth.Activists stood in front of the Al-Kalouti Mosque in Rabieh, Amman, to show solidarity with and support for the Palestinian people against the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.They denounced the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, demanding, through their chants, immediate global intervention to stop the Israeli "massacres" against children, women and senior citizens in the Strip.They saluted the popular steadfastness in Gaza and its resistance to the Israeli war "despite its brutality."