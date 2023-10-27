Norway, Sweden To Set Up Joint Police Station Against Cross-Border Crimes

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Norway and Sweden will set up a joint police station on the border in a move to combat cross-border crimes, the Norwegian government said in a press release on Friday.

Located in Magnormoen, Norway's second-largest border crossing with Sweden, the project comes on the heels of a temporary duty station established by the Norwegian government in 2022.

“We must have control at the border and choke the purse strings of the criminal circles,” said Norway's Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl in the release.

The joint police station will be evenly split across the Norwegian and Swedish territories, with a shared office and communal area bisecting the national boundary.





