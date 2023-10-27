8 Indian Navy Veterans Sentenced To Death In Qatar India Expresses Shock And Plans To Contest

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Eight former Indian Navy personnel have been sentenced to death in Qatar on espionage charges for Israel. The foreign ministry of India has expressed shock at the decision but stated its intent to contest the judgment.

According to the South Asia Index on Social media platform X, Qatar sentenced 8 Indian NAVY officials to death for espionage on behalf of Israel. They were arrested during a submarine project in Qatar last November.

These individuals, previously decorated officers who commanded significant Indian warships, were employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm offering training and services to Qatar's armed forces. Some of them were involved in a sensitive project centred on Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth features, and they now face allegations of espionage, IDTV reported.

Since their incarceration in August 2022, these individuals have been granted consular access by New Delhi, which has been actively working towards securing their release. Their trial commenced in March.

Despite several bail pleas being rejected and their detention extended by Qatari authorities, today, the Court of First Instance in Qatar delivered a verdict. The individuals sentenced include Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Rajesh as reported by NDTV.

In response to the judgment, the foreign ministry of India expressed deep shock and a need for further details. They stated,“We are deeply shocked by the death penalty verdict and are awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team and exploring all legal options.”

“We are very important to this case and have followed it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities,” the ministry said.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram