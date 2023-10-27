5 Reasons That Made Pushpaka Vimana Reach Oscars

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The filmmakers shared the news with the media that Pushpaka Vimana will make a lateral entry into the Oscars in 2017 for the 'The best-adapted screenplay in foreign language' category.







Pushapaka Vimana title has been borrowed from Kamal Haasan's silent film of the same name which was released in 1987, but there is no connection between the two movies.







In an interview with the TOI, Vikhyath AR spoke about the Oscar run,“Company Hindiwoods has agreed to promote the movie as an Oscar Nominee.”







He added, "The film will be screened at the New York theatre, and the first round of proposal will be sent sometime in March 2017. Post that, the competition begins." The producer also said, "The whole expense including publicity and content will cost ₹20 lakh to the company, and Hindiwoods will bear the cost.”





Reasons that made Pushapaka Vimana a must watch:





Story: The film revolves around the story of a mentally challenged man and deals with his emotional bonding with his daughter who is crazy about planes. The story takes a turn when the two innocent hearts get separated, and the kind of turmoil they undergo. The movie is based on a South Korean movie Miracle in Cell No. 7 for which the makers have officially secured the rights.







Ramesh Aravind: This is the 100th Kannada film of the actor, and we all think that it will be the best one. After watching the trailer of the film we can say that it will be a big treat for the Aravind's fans.





In an interview to a website, he said,“The film is special as it is the 100th movie as well as for the interesting role I have in it. The role was very challenging. As the role of the father is mentally challenged, he behaves probably like an eight-year-old boy."







Juhi Chawla: Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla stars in an extended cameo role, marking her return to Kannada films after 18 years.









Music:

The music is already a super hit and got good views on YouTube. The film's score and the soundtrack are by Charan Raj. The film has got Indian earthy feel to it. It is full of Indian instrument. The lyrics are also heart-touching.





Mind-blowing cinematography: Bhuvan Gowda's camera work is a big asset of Pushpaka Vimana. Filmmakers and technicians have done their best.









