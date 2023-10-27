Physis Founder, Sailaja Manacha, Opens Calendar For 1:1 Leadership Coaching For Senior Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- [Bangalore, Karnataka, INDIA, October 20, 2023] – Physis , a respected name in the leadership coaching and training industry, announces exclusive 1:1 Leadership Coaching for senior leaders. The visionary behind Physis, Sailaja Manacha, is an accomplished executive leadership coach in India with a remarkable 24-year background as a psychotherapist. Sailaja's coaching has been instrumental for senior corporate leaders in their journey toward success.



Sailaja's leadership coaching serves as a powerful catalyst, enabling individuals to break free from historical limiting patterns. This empowers them to confront new situations with fresh perspectives, fostering trust, ambition, and a growth-oriented mindset for effective leadership, both personally and in team contexts. 1:1 leadership coaching especially proves crucial for those experiencing burnout, taking on new leadership roles, or striving to make a more significant impact among multiple stakeholders.



Sailaja offers a robust blend of leadership, psychotherapy and coaching expertise to facilitate individual personal and professional development. She is known for empowering leaders to align with their purpose and deliver meaningful results in their professional journeys.



Sailaja expresses her excitement about opening her calendar to the new coaching sessions, stating, "Coaching is a powerful partnership and collaboration leading to a leaders clarity, impact and influence in the world.."



One of Physis's clients, Madhusudan Hegde, EVP & BU Head, shares his transformative experience, "For leaders looking to drive impact, Sailaja's unique coaching is invaluable. Insights will be followed by an action oriented plan and she will hold you accountable to the goals you set. For me personally, there were quite a few aha moments and tenets that continue to be relevant.”



To explore Physis's 1:1 Leadership Coaching designed for senior leaders and to delve deeper into Physis's array of leadership development programs, one can contact Physis team at .



About Physis

Physis is a Bangalore based leading organization specializing in leadership coaching and training. Focused on unlocking hidden potential, enhancing leadership impact, and achieving success, Physis is helping senior leaders, corporate professionals and organizations thrive in the competitive business environment. Under the guidance of Sailaja Manacha, a distinguished executive leadership coach and psychotherapist, Physis offers a variety of leadership development programs customized for various experience levels.

