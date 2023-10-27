Green Metro-Campus In Zurich Enters Next Stage Of Construction

(MENAFN- Pressat) Building work has commenced on two additional Green data centers on the Metro-Campus Zurich. Waste heat from the data centers will be used by

Lupfig, October 27, 2023 – Today, leading Swiss data center provider Green announces the next phase of the project. In Dielsdorf, building work on data centers N and O has commenced on the Metro-Campus Zurich. The two new high-performance data centers will provide room for around 4,000 server racks for up to 160,000 IT systems on an area of 11,600 m2.

Demand is high

With the Metro-Campus Zurich Green is increasing its data center capacities by 35 megawatts for the operation of customer systems. The campus in Dielsdorf covers an area of 46,000 m2 and comprises high-performance and energy-efficient data centers, as well as a business park with office building. The first data center was completed in December 2022. The modern office building is currently under construction and will be ready for occupation in the summer of 2024. Expansion phase three involving the addition of data centers N and O started earlier than planned as a result of the strong increase in demand for secure and high-performance data centers.



Data growth and digitalization as drivers

As data growth increases, so too does the demand for computing power. However, fewer and fewer companies are sticking with their own server rooms or data centers; this is due to the high investment costs associated with modernization and sustainability. Instead, they are moving their systems to secure, efficient and more sustainable data centers or to the cloud. Given the fact that Green is a data center provider both for companies and for leading cloud providers, demand is increasing extremely quickly.“Our growth reflects the rapid technology and digitalization push,” explains Roger Süess, CEO of Green, adding:“Modern data centers are needed to ensure that this transformation can be realized in Switzerland quickly, securely and sustainably.”

Waste heat utilization at data centers reduces CO2 emissions

The two new data centers will also feature waste heat extraction so that surrounding municipalities can benefit from CO2-neutral heating. Green is investing millions in waste heat extraction and working closely with Energie 360°, which is currently planning and implementing several cooperative district heating projects in the region. Thanks to the extraction process, data center M will supply up to 3,500 households, as well as industry and commerce. The first district heating center will be opened in the Metro-Campus area in 2024 and will supply up to 3,500 households in Dielsdorf. With the waste heat of the two new data centers, further households and industry will be supplied with district heating in the region.“We're doing our bit for the circular economy and supporting the energy transition through the use of waste heat as well as a number of other measures. We are convinced that future-oriented digitalization can only be achieved through sustainable data centers,” explains Roger Süess.

About Green

Green is the leading data center provider in Switzerland. The company also offers internet, hosting and domain services for private individuals. The company operates six data centers at four locations in the greater Zurich area. Green is planning to build efficient data centers in Dielsdorf, Lupfig and other locations. Green enables georedundant high-performance computing for cloud providers (hyperscalers) and companies and offers comprehensive networking solutions across all locations.

Green regularly makes its mark on the global stage with its range of services and is the only Swiss data center provider to be awarded an M&O Stamp of Approval by the renowned Uptime Institute. For the fourth time in a row, Green has been named the Swiss market leader for data centers and colocation by international consulting firm ISG.







