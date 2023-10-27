Must Help Foundation Celebrates Pavan Kumar N R's Birthday with Underprivileged Children

(MENAFN- TTR) Must Help Foundation, a leading charitable organization, brought smiles to the faces of underprivileged children in the Delhi National Capital Region as they celebrated the birthday of Pavan Kumar N R, a multifaceted individual who is known for his contributions as an HR professional, civil engineer, film actor, music producer, and the creator of the innovative media-based social networking site "squad."



The celebration took place at a local community center, where over 50 children from underprivileged backgrounds were treated to a day of joy, fun, and learning. Pavan Kumar N R, who has been actively involved in philanthropic endeavors, was joined by members of the Must Help Foundation in organizing various activities for the children.



He tweeted on Twitter, expressing his gratitude to Must Help Foundation and the children, saying, "It's a privilege to celebrate my birthday with these wonderful children. I believe in the power of education and creativity, and it's heartwarming to see the smiles on their faces today. Together with Must Help Foundation, we aim to create a brighter future for these kind of children."



The event concluded with cake cutting and the distribution of food to the children. Must Help Foundation and Pavan Kumar N R expressed their commitment to working together to uplift the lives of underprivileged children in the region.



As the celebration came to an end, it was evident that the day had left an indelible mark on the young hearts, serving as a reminder that acts of kindness can bring joy and hope to those who need it the most.



