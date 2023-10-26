EU Leaders Call For Opening Humanitarian Corridors In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. EU leaders at the
summit in Brussels called for "humanitarian pauses and the opening
of humanitarian corridors in the Gaza Strip", a statement following
the summit on the conflict in the Middle East, published by the
press service of the European Council says, Trend reports.
EU leaders reportedly failed to reach ceasefire agreement
between Israel and Hamas.
It was noted that during the summit deep concern was expressed
about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and a call
was made for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian
access to ensure that assistance reaches all those in need,
including humanitarian corridors and humanitarian pauses.
According to information, several EU countries insisted on
publicly calling for a ceasefire, but no agreement was reached.
MENAFN26102023000187011040ID1107314285
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.