EU Leaders Call For Opening Humanitarian Corridors In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. EU leaders at the summit in Brussels called for "humanitarian pauses and the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Gaza Strip", a statement following the summit on the conflict in the Middle East, published by the press service of the European Council says, Trend reports.

EU leaders reportedly failed to reach ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

It was noted that during the summit deep concern was expressed about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and a call was made for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to ensure that assistance reaches all those in need, including humanitarian corridors and humanitarian pauses.

According to information, several EU countries insisted on publicly calling for a ceasefire, but no agreement was reached.