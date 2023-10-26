LOTUS ELETRE PURE ELECTRIC HYPER-SUV MAKES ITS DEBUT IN DUBAI

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Production-version of new Lotus Eletre delighted guests attending its local debut in Dubai, UAE.

A new breed of pure electric hyper-SUV aimed at a new generation of Lotus customers.

The most advanced Lotus ever, blending comfort, performance and cutting-edge design into a new lifestyle package.

Orders now open with exclusive Retail Partner for the UAE – Adamas Motor Group. Priced from AED 480,000 with local deliveries scheduled to begin in Q2 2024.

Adamas Motor Group, the exclusive Retail Partner of Lotus Cars in the UAE, is thrilled to have introduced the ground-breaking Lotus Eletre hyper-SUV during a private gathering held in the vibrant city of Dubai.

The new Lotus Eletre is the first of a new breed of pure electric lifestyle vehicles from the iconic British manufacturer and marks a defining moment in its history. It is aimed at a new generation of Lotus customers and showcases the brand's commitment to innovation, performance and sustainable motoring.

“Lotus Eletre represents the new brand identity by utilizing 75 years of sports car design and engineering and evolving them into a desirable all-new lifestyle vehicle.

The Eletre is a technological leader in its class with fully autonomous capabilities built in as standard. Furthermore, the Hyper-SUV boasts a long list of innovative and patented technologies that have never been seen in the automotive world. The Eletre drives just like a Lotus would, it is built For The Drivers.”

Dan Balmer, Regional Director, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Group Lotus

“Adamas Motor Group and Lotus Cars have always been united in our relentless pursuit of automotive excellence, and tonight we are extremely proud to host the inaugural launch of the world's first pure electric Hyper-SUV in our home market of the UAE. The new Eletre features a unique blend of technology, performance and sustainability, which are perfectly aligned with the UAE's status as a hub for cutting edge automotive innovation. We are confident that its exceptional attributes, coupled with our best-in-class customer service, will resonate deeply with our discerning customers and look forward to seeing the car on the UAE roads next year.”

Karl Hamer, Chairman & CEO, Adamas Motor Group:

The Lotus Eletre sets new benchmarks in the all-electric and hyper SUV segments with a wealth of remarkable and highly innovative features. It redefines the boundaries of electric mobility, with up to 600 kilometers of range and lightning-fast acceleration that propels it from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds.

Its handling has been finely tuned by Lotus engineers to create a vehicle that drives like a true sports car and inspires confidence, while delivering the practicality of an SUV. The Eletre's futuristic cockpit is upholstered with the highest quality materials, as well as an array of cutting-edge features such as Lotus Hyper OS infotainment system, immersive KEF Premium Audio, and a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies.

The new Lotus Eletre is available to order from Lotus Cars UAE, operated by Adamas Motor Group and priced from AED 480,000 with first customer deliveries scheduled to for Q2 2024. For further information on Lotus Eletre in the UAE, please visit: .

