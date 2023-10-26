Turkey Sends 213 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey has already sent 213 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza and calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire

This was announced today by the Turkish Defense Ministry at a weekly briefing, Ukrinform reported.

"As of today, 213 tons of food, blankets and medical supplies have been delivered to the region by nine aircraft. On this occasion, we emphasize that the conflicts between Israel and Palestine and the attacks on civilians in Gaza must stop immediately and a humanitarian ceasefire must be declared immediately," said Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk Press and Public Affairs Advisor.

He also emphasized that Turkey continues to fulfill its role in providing humanitarian assistance and taking the necessary initiatives to resolve the conflict.

As reported, yesterday the Turkish President announced that he had canceled his previously planned visit to Israel. He also announced that he considers HAMAS not a terrorist organization, but 'liberators'.