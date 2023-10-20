Resolving The Untethered Vs Tethered Car Charger Installation Dilemma With Pod Point

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Factors To Keep In Mind While Making A Choice Between Tethered Or Untethered Car Charger Installation

DUNNOCK HOUSE, DUNFERMLINE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The world of electric vehicle (EV) charging is evolving rapidly, with a multitude of options available to meet the growing demand for efficient, home-based charging. Among the pivotal decisions EV owners must make is whether to opt for tethered or untethered car charger installation . Each choice presents its own advantages and considerations, making it essential for consumers to fully grasp the nuances of these options.Tethered and Untethered Car Charger Installation - An OverviewTethered chargers are equipped with a built-in cable, simplifying the charging process by eliminating the need for an external cable. In contrast, untethered chargers require the use of a separate cable that connects the charger to the vehicle. These two installation types cater to different needs and scenarios, making it imperative for individuals to comprehend their distinctions.Furthermore, Europe has embraced the Type 2 connector as the standardized choice for electric vehicles. This means that most chargers are compatible with any electric vehicle that employs a Type 2 connector. Nevertheless, a few older EVs require a Type 1 connector, which creates an exception to this universal compatibility. For these Type 1 electric vehicles, untethered chargers are recommended as they support both Type 1 and Type 2 connectors.Factors To Keep In Mind While Making A Choice Between Tethered Or Untethered Car Charger InstallationWhen selecting between tethered and untethered car charger installation, several factors come into play, some of which are mentioned herewith: -Convenience: Tethered chargers offer the convenience of a built-in cable, streamlining the charging process. Untethered chargers, with their separate cable, provide flexibility, making them adaptable to different EVs.Compatibility: Tethered chargers are excellent when dedicated to a specific EV model, ensuring a seamless connection. Untethered chargers, with their separate cable, offer versatility to accommodate various connectors and future vehicle changes.Cost-Effectiveness: Tethered chargers may present a cost advantage with an all-in-one design, while untethered chargers allow for more budget-friendly flexibility as one would only purchase the cable required, which can save money in the long run.Installation Simplicity: Tethered chargers typically involve straightforward installation due to the integrated cable. Untethered chargers can be adaptable to different setups, providing a solution tailored to specific installation needs.Versatility: Untethered chargers are known for their versatility and adaptability, accommodating different connectors and EV models. Tethered chargers are specialized for specific models or setups, ensuring a seamless connection.Future-Proofing: Untethered chargers are future-proof, allowing for potential changes in EV models or connectors. Tethered chargers, when dedicated to a specific model, offer reliability and compatibility without the need for upgrades.Household Needs: Consider the specific needs of the household, such as the number and types of EVs, when choosing between tethered and untethered chargers. Tailor the selection to accommodate these unique requirements, ensuring a perfect fit for personalized charging needs.How Voltix Provides an Excellent Solution with Pod Point Charger Installation HomeIn the realm of electric vehicle charging solutions, Voltix stands as a leading provider, catering to both residential and commercial customers. Their range of EV charging products and services offers consumers a variety of options to meet their specific needs.One of Voltix's standout offerings is the Pod Point Solo 3 for Home. This advanced charging solution not only offers fast EV charging, with speeds up to 10 times faster than a standard 3-pin plug but also provides a host of intelligent features. These features include over-the-air updates via Wi-Fi, which allow the charger to receive software updates, unlock new features, and even receive remote support, ensuring the charger remains cutting-edge and efficient over time.The Solo 3 comes with a choice of three power ratings: 3.6kW, 7kW, or 22kW, making it compatible with any electric vehicle. This flexibility ensures one can get up to 90 miles of range per hour of charging, accommodating the needs of various EV owners.Most notably, the Solo 3 Pod Point Charger Installation Home is available in both tethered and untethered variants. This grants customers the freedom to choose the EV charger that aligns perfectly with their personal requirements. The tethered version features a permanently attached cable, while the untethered variant provides a universal socket that can accommodate any electric car with the use of a separate cable.Voltix and its Pod Point offerings are committed to simplifying the electric vehicle charging experience by offering versatile and high-quality solutions, bridging the untethered vs. tethered car charger installation dilemma effectively.For further inquiries, please contact: -Voltix0330 133 2424

