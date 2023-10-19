Chittaranjan Park To Kali Bari-7 Durga Puja Pandals To Visit In Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Durga Puja is celebrated with great fervor in Delhi, and there are several popular pandals across the city. Here are seven well-known Durga Puja pandals in Delhi.

This is one of Delhi's oldest and most prestigious Durga Puja celebrations. It's known for its grand decorations, cultural programs, and traditional rituals.

Located in the heart of Old Delhi, this puja samiti hosts a vibrant celebration with a lively procession, cultural events, and elaborate pandal decorations.

CR Park is Delhi's Bengali Colony, and its Durga Puja celebrations are notable. Pandals are known for their decorations and cultural performances.

This puja samiti in South Delhi organizes a lively celebration with cultural programs, bhog distribution, and vibrant pandal decorations.

Located in Mayur Vihar, this samiti organizes a lively Durga Puja celebration with cultural programs, bhog distribution, and vibrant pandal decorations.

Kali Bari Mandir in Mandir Marg is Delhi's prominent religious and cultural centre. Traditional rituals, cultural events, and a serene atmosphere mark the Puja celebrations here.



This temple in Safdarjung Enclave hosts a traditional Durga Puja celebration with bhog distribution, cultural programs, and a sense of spiritual tranquillity.