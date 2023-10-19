Opening Ceremony Of Crisis Communication Training Held At ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 17, the opening ceremony of the crisis communication
training organized by the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of
ADA University for the specialists of the Digital Development and
Transport Ministry was held, Azernews reports.
Nargiz Ismayilova, the head of the specialization programs of
the Development and Diplomacy Institute, greeted the training
participants and informed them about the goals of the program, and
at the same time talked about the activities of the institute.
Nargiz Ismayilova added that within the mentioned training program,
practice and theory will be presented in a balanced and systematic
manner, and the knowledge and skills of the participants will be
updated in the relevant direction.
Adviser to the Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad
Bayramov said in his speech that this training is not only a
learning experience, but also a platform for applying experience.
Rashad Bayramov, who talked about the Ministry's Crisis
Communication Plan last year, expressed his confidence that the
participants who completed the training will acquire the necessary
skills to minimize the possible consequences of the crisis.
The media and communication expert who will teach the training
program, Shafaq Mehraliyeva, the director of the Communication and
digital media program of ADA University, emphasized in his speech
that during the training period, success formulas and templates in
the effective organization of communication will be analyzed, and
experiences in this field will be examined. He added that
participants will develop effective management skills by
strengthening communication management skills.
Turkhan Ahmadov, one of the trainers of the program, and the
head of the Public Relations and Communications Department of the
Nobel Energy Company, pointed out that during the training period,
parallels will be made on the events reflected in real life, and
practice-based teaching will be preferred.
It should be noted that more than 60 employees of the ministry
and subordinate institutions will participate in the training.
The main purpose of the training is to teach response measures
to protect the organization and stakeholders from threats or to
mitigate the impact of threats when a crisis occurs. Also,
conducting a communication audit, identifying risk areas and
potential threats, and developing crisis communication and
standards are among the goals of the training.
