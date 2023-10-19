Love Story Of Leyli And Majnun Totally Captivates Baku Audience

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has delighted the audience with a play "Leyli and Majnun".

The play is based on the mugham opera of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and the poem of prominent poet Muhammad Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

A classic work with a deep philosophical meaning, in the interpretation of director Samir Gulamov, retains its originality. Using various directorial discoveries, Gulamov was able to make sure that interest even in the familiar love story between Leyli and Majnun.

Stunning costumes and scenery made the performance especially spectacular, and the magnificent music and voices of the performers immediately won the hearts of the spectators.

The image of Leyli was embodied by the winner of the 7th Mugham Television Contest Ilahe Rustamova, the role of Majnun was played by the winner of republican and international mugham competitions Orkhan Huseynli.

Honored Artist Nadir Khasiyev, actors Samadzade Khasiyev, Amrah Dadashov, Gulnara Abdullayeva, Tarana Aliyeva, Badzhikhanum Sadigova, Ibrahim Alizadeh, Emin Zeynalli, Ali Karimov, Murad Aliyev, Boyukhanum Mammadova, Mirzahra Muradova, Aydan Aliyeva, as well as choir and ballet artists left no one indifferent.

Honored Artist Elkhan Mansurov as well as incredibly talented musicians Sakhavet Mammadov and Jahid Alizade thrilled the audience with wonderful music performed on tar.

The choreographer of the performance is Honored Artist Emin Aliyev, who also embodied the image of Majnun's soul. The role of the soul of Leyli was performed by the ballet dancer Irana Karimova.

The artistic director of the production is the theater director, Honored Artist, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Aligismat Lalayev, the director and author of the libretto is Samir Gulamov, the conductor is Honored Artist Fakhraddin Atayev, the production designer is Vusal Rahim, the choirmaster is Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov , mugham performance consultant - People's Artist Sakina Ismayilova, accompanist - Fidan Aliyeva, assistant director - Amrakh Dadashov and Sevinj Mammadova.