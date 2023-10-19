Love Story Of Leyli And Majnun Totally Captivates Baku Audience

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has delighted the
audience with a play "Leyli and Majnun".
The play is based on the mugham opera of the outstanding
Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and the poem of prominent
poet Muhammad Fuzuli, Azernews reports.
A classic work with a deep philosophical meaning, in the
interpretation of director Samir Gulamov, retains its originality.
Using various directorial discoveries, Gulamov was able to make
sure that interest even in the familiar love story between Leyli
and Majnun.
Stunning costumes and scenery made the performance especially
spectacular, and the magnificent music and voices of the performers
immediately won the hearts of the spectators.
The image of Leyli was embodied by the winner of the 7th Mugham
Television Contest Ilahe Rustamova, the role of Majnun was played
by the winner of republican and international mugham competitions
Orkhan Huseynli.
Honored Artist Nadir Khasiyev, actors Samadzade Khasiyev, Amrah
Dadashov, Gulnara Abdullayeva, Tarana Aliyeva, Badzhikhanum
Sadigova, Ibrahim Alizadeh, Emin Zeynalli, Ali Karimov, Murad
Aliyev, Boyukhanum Mammadova, Mirzahra Muradova, Aydan Aliyeva, as
well as choir and ballet artists left no one indifferent.
Honored Artist Elkhan Mansurov as well as incredibly talented
musicians Sakhavet Mammadov and Jahid Alizade thrilled the audience
with wonderful music performed on tar.
The choreographer of the performance is Honored Artist Emin
Aliyev, who also embodied the image of Majnun's soul. The role of
the soul of Leyli was performed by the ballet dancer Irana
Karimova.
The artistic director of the production is the theater director,
Honored Artist, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Aligismat
Lalayev, the director and author of the libretto is Samir Gulamov,
the conductor is Honored Artist Fakhraddin Atayev, the production
designer is Vusal Rahim, the choirmaster is Honored Artist Vagif
Mastanov , mugham performance consultant - People's Artist Sakina
Ismayilova, accompanist - Fidan Aliyeva, assistant director -
Amrakh Dadashov and Sevinj Mammadova.