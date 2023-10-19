Annuity Due Diligence, In Pictures, For Lay Fiduciaries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Annuity Due Diligence In Pictures for Lay FiduciariesToday, Annuity Research & Consulting (ARC) announced a free 30 minute webinar to be held on 11/14/2023 at 3:00 EST, titled“Michelle Richter-Gordon Presents: Annuity Due Diligence in Pictures”.The session will provide expert tips for evaluating important risk/return tradeoffs between annuity categories, including those product categories currently under consideration by many Defined Contribution 401(k) plans.Says Richter-Gordon:“Using pictures is an inventive means of helping lay fiduciaries, and the advisors/consultants who serve them, to grasp the complexities inherent in an objective, thorough and analytical annuity due diligence process. Demonstrating through pictures ARC's substantial learnings to date as it practices its prudent annuity evaluation process is designed to inspire a fun and informative session.”This recorded webinar is RSVP-only. It will include 10 minutes reserved for questions, and its recording will be made available to all participants following its completion.Please click to register:AggLXsr32QYFjq8BlYLZ5I06DgARC is a Registered Investment Adviser providing advice-only outsourced ERISA annuity evaluative servicesFor additional information about ARC, visit

