Number Of Decrees, Orders Signed By President Ilham Aliyev Over Last Years Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. President Ilham
Aliyev signed a total of more than 6,080 decrees and more than
14,290 orders from 2003 through 2023, many of which were of
socio-economic nature, head of the Department for Work with
Citizens' Appeals of the Administration of Azerbaijani President
Suleyman Ismayilov said in his article, Trend reports.
His article was published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper.
It was noted that the head of state, being a reformist leader
with a modern outlook, puts forward very important initiatives to
constantly improve the mechanism of governance on the basis of
modern trends, strengthen public solidarity, and define new
standards and models of service for citizens and people.
"In this regard, the opening of the Citizens' Reception Center
of the Presidential Administration in March 2022 should be
especially noted. The Center, established to ensure citizen
satisfaction, to raise the quality of relations between officials
and citizens to a higher level, to increase the transparency of the
reception of citizens, and to consider citizens' appeals more
promptly, has all the conditions to organize this work. As a rule,
each of the appeals of citizens coming to the Presidential
Administration is thoroughly analyzed, and all the issues raised
are promptly considered," he said.
Suleyman Ismayilov noted that President Ilham Aliyev receives a
large number of letters of gratitude every day. The heartfelt words
contained in these letters, which reflect people's deep feelings of
gratitude and their agreement with the policy pursued, can be
considered one of the main indicators of civic satisfaction.
Citizens consider it their moral duty to convey through letters of
gratitude to the head of state the feelings of agreement and
satisfaction for the work done on the development and further
strengthening of Azerbaijan, as well as solutions to problems.
"Numerous letters are also the highest assessment of the
large-scale policy pursued by the head of state with great faith,
determination, and perseverance on the path of comprehensive
development of Azerbaijan," Ismayilov added.
