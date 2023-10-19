UN calls for probe into Gaza hospital attack

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United Nations called for a probe into an assault on a hospital located in the Gaza Strip.



When questioned by a Turkish news agency about the UN's involvement in the inquiries aimed at elucidating the specifics of the strike that claimed hundreds of civilian lives, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric responded that it is still "early days" and that the UN would "have to see what is done by way of investigation."



"It is essential that there could be some form of investigation into this," he also said.



Speaking to a question about whether the UN would look into the Israeli bombing of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) schools in Gaza, similar to what it did in 2014, he said, "I don't want to get ahead of ourselves here, and I'm not going to speculate what the future might hold."



"What's clear is that there needs to be some form of investigation and we'll see what the arrangements are and take it from there," he stated.



The Gaza Health Ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza late Tuesday resulted in a tragic toll, with over 471 individuals losing their lives, and another 342 sustaining injuries. Despite these figures, Israel has firmly denied any involvement or responsibility for the air raid.

