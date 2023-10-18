France's Dangerous Plan: Armenia In Search Of Another Adventure

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Afag Huseynova, AZERNEWS
During the Patriotic War, France's comprehensive support for
Armenia was openly implemented. There was even such a situation
that it was not spiritually Armenia that participated in the war,
but France. In a word, the world saw France as more pro-Armenian
than Armenians. Unfortunately, the same situation continues. France
is trying to arm Armenia in the political arena, even by inciting
it to war.
"The sale of arms to Armenia is on France's agenda."
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said this in the
Senate (the upper house of the parliament) during the discussion of
the country's defense budget.
"The head of state (Emmanuel Macron) has clearly defined that
our agenda is the sale of defense weapons because that is what our
discussions with Armenia are about," Lekornu said.
Fikret Sadigov, a well-known political scientist and diplomat,
professor of the Western-Caspian University, commented on the issue
for Azernews.
He said that France's first goal in intervening in the South
Caucasus is to deprive Russia of all opportunities related to the
region.
"I can say that the goal is clear - the goal is to distance
Russia from the region, to create a new "platform" for themselves
here, and to threaten Azerbaijan and Turkiye," the professor
said.
At the same time, F. Sadigov touched on the issue of Armenia
completely separating from Russia and becoming subordinate to the
West.
"This is a very difficult issue. I can say that Armenia is so
closely connected with Russia that it can be a very difficult
issue, either in terms of military technology, transport, energy,
and other aspects. If France wants to cooperate with Armenia in
parallel and continues to supply arms to this country, this will
already cause Russia's irritation. This may also lead to a new
tension between Russia and France," the political scientist
said.
The professor also clarified the fact that international
organizations are indifferent to arming Armenia.
"There is nothing new for us. For 30 years, we have already seen
tense relations with the adoption of the biased anti-Azerbaijani
and unfair resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council
of Europe, both within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and
within the framework of international organizations. The attitude
of the West towards Azerbaijan and Turkiye is very subjective. Not
only is it subjective, but it is clearly an unfair position.
Therefore, I think that the West will always take a neutral
position on this issue.
In general, the West wants to take Armenia under its wing and
create a "hotbed of tension" against Russia. Of course,
Azerbaijan's victory, Azerbaijan's raising Azerbaijan's national
flag in Khankendi, and the simultaneous departure of Armenians from
Garabagh is an excuse for them to take a tough stance against us,"
F.Sadigov stressed.
The pundit also commented on the information spread by the
French Minister of Defense on the social media about arming
Armenia.
I think it is clear that the pro-Armenian views of France and
French officials, the resolutions, and statements of the PACE
inspire Armenia and put forward an idea as an excuse not to sign an
agreement with Azerbaijan. At one time, in order to solve the
Garabagh issue, Pashinyan suggested that it be implemented within
the framework of the international mechanism. Today, we entered
Garabagh, Khankendi, and raised our flag and coat of arms there. I
think that now they will find a new excuse. Already today in
Yerevan, ideas are being voiced that will cause obstacles to the
opening of the Zangazur corridor by Azerbaijan, such as the
expulsion of ethnic Armenians from there, and ethnic cleansing. Of
course, they will use all this as a new excuse against us," the
expert concluded.
