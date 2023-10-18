IILM University Becomes The First Certified 5G Campus In Gururgram With Jio's True 5G Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, October 18th 2023: Reliance Jio has announced the launch of Jio True 5G services at IILM University in Gurugram. Starting today, students will be able to enjoy Truly Unlimited 5G Data with speeds of up to 1Gbps+ across every corner of the college, benefitting over 1400 scholars and staff members.



The first certified 5G-ready educational institution in Gurugram



With this IILM University, Gurugram has emerged as a pioneer in technological innovation, being the first certified 5G ready campus in Gurugram.



The launch will give the institution the first-mover advantage to experiment with innovative methodologies and pedagogical approaches, ensuring it remains at the forefront of educational excellence. It also highlights the university's commitment to enabling an unprecedented educational environment driven by the latest technologies.



"Jio is excited to roll out Jio True 5G services at IILM University. The launch of this revolutionary technology is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the youth of the country by delivering to them the most advanced and innovative tools for academic success,'' said Mr Asit Shekhar, Chief Executive Officer of Jio, Delhi NCR.



The Jio Spokesperson elaborated on the numerous benefits and possibilities of 5G to foster an environment of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.



Jio's True 5G technology is playing a pivotal role in transforming education in India. By providing fast and reliable connectivity, Jio True 5G enables an enhanced learning experience for students and empowers faculty members to deliver their best. As more educational institutions embrace this technology, it has the potential to revolutionise the education landscape in the country.



Sharing his excitement, Dr Arvind Chaturvedi, Pro Vice Chancellor of IILM University, said, "The launch of the Jio True 5G services will revolutionise the way students study and interact with each other in the university. This will also allow students to benefit from new and exciting opportunities like collaborating on international projects in real-time and being a part of global lectures.''



Jio also launched a Youth Program on the occasion, which will give students access to exclusive offers and unlimited 5G usage until the commercial launch. Additionally, there was a Q&A session with the students that underlined the implications of the latest technology, industry usage, and consumer experience.





About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:



Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data-strong future-proof network using 4G LTE and 5G technologies. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future-ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance to 6G and beyond.



Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.4 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience, and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life





About IILM University



The IILM Educational group was founded by Ram Krishnan and Sons Charitable Trust in 1993. With more than 28 years of experience in training future entrepreneurs and leaders, it has emerged as one of the distinguished Universities in Delhi NCR. The University has been set up under The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 10 of 2018).



It is located in Sector 53 Gurugram, with a built-up area of over 1.5 lac sq feet known for its state-of-the-art facilities. The educational group has another campus in Greater Noida that was recognised as University on June 3, 2022, under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Act 2022, which focuses on fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. It is located at 16-18 Knowledge Park II Greater Noida, with a built-up area of over 26 acres.

