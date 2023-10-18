How To Bypass Factory Reset Protection On Android? Fonesgo Android Unlocker Is Launched

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -“I bought a used Samsung phone, and the previous owner forgot to take his Gmail off. I went to factory reset it and now his Google account stops me from using the device. I can't get in contact with the seller. How can I bypass this Factory Reset Protection?” This is a common issue among Android users. The device will be useless if you can't enter the correct Google account credentials. Don't panic since FonesGo Android Unlocker is the answer you've been looking for.







Image Caption: FonesGo Android Unlocker.

IS IT POSSIBLE TO BYPASS FACTORY RESET PROTECTION?

Yes, there are a few free ways to bypass Factory Reset Protection on Android devices. But they all have limitations to unlock your Android phone.

Here they are:



Bypass Factory Reset Protection via Talkback Feature: This method is very complicated. You may need to install FRP Bypass APK files on your device.

Bypass Factory Reset Protection using Google. Keyboard: This method only works on Android 6 or earlier. Bypass Factory Reset Protection using SIM Card: It requires that you have another working phone to call your SIM card.

RECOMMENDED FRP BYPASS TOOL – FONESGO ANDROID UNLOCKER

Unlike other methods, FonesGo Android Unlocker is easy to use and allows users to bypass Google FRP lock on Android 5-13. By using FonesGo FRP Bypass Tool, you don't need to install an extra APK file on your device. And with the step-by-step guide, you can easily bypass Factory Reset Protection within minutes.

WHAT MAKES FONESGO ANDROID UNLOCKER THE TOP FACTORY RESET PROTECTION BYPASS TOOL?



Bypass Factory Reset Protection on Samsung , Xiaomi/Redmi , vivo and OPPO devices running Android 5-13.

Developed by the professional team, FonesGo FRP Bypass Tool guarantees a high success rate up to 99%.

The tool is easy to use. You can regain access to your locked Android device within several simple steps. By using this tool, you can enjoy a free lifetime update.

HOW TO BYPASS FACTORY RESET PROTECTION WITH FONESGO ANDROID UNLOCKER?

The steps to bypass Factory Reset Protection vary on different phone brands. Here, we will take Samsung as an example. Follow these steps:



Connect your locked Samsung device to the computer with a USB cable, and select“Bypass Samsung FRP” on the main interface.

Choose your Android version and click“Next.” Bypass Factory Reset Protection on Samsung successfully.

Full guide:

Video guide:

About FonesGo:

FonesGo is committed to developing easy, effective, and professional solutions for Android, iOS, and computer devices. As of now, the company has assisted millions of users to regain access to their devices. You can rely on FonesGo if you have any issues on your mobile phone or computer.

For more details, please visit:

Website:

YouTube:

Facebook:

News Source: FonesGo

Additional Multimedia: