DC Area Community Celebrates Local Hero Who Saved His Daughter's Life

The community is invited to attend this celebration for Dominic Walker.

Dominic Walker's mother, Desrene Barr, has been her son's #1 supporter throughout his healing journey.

Burn Survivor Appreciates the Community Support during His Long Road to Recovery

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Local dignitaries, family, friends, and associates will celebrate the heroism of Woodbridge, Virginia, resident and burn survivor Dominic Walker (affectionately known as Domo) at a community event titled“Here for Domo: A Celebration for Our Local Hero Dominic Walker.”

The event will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building (Auditorium) located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Event highlights will include (unless listed as tentative)

.A Hero's Award and Proclamation presented to Dominic Walker by the Prince William County Board of Supervisors; Office of Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin (Woodbridge Magisterial District);

.Remarks from the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors (tentative);

.A video presentation of Dominic's healing journey;

.Remarks from family and friends; and

.A special appearance by 2023 National American Miss Virginia Zoila Goya, who is a resident of Woodbridge, VA.

Event organizers, Art and Stephanie Powell of ASP Management, ask that event attendees wear something purple as a show of solidarity in celebration and support of Dominic.

Chick-Fil-A of Dumfries, Virginia, is providing food and refreshments for the post-event reception also being held at the Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge, Virginia.

For additional details, see this ASP Management web page .

