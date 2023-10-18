Radix Delivers On Operational Excellence, Turning Data Into Profitability

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Announces New Midstream Digital Engineering Services Team to Showcase Hybrid Intelligent Solutions in Partnership with AVEVA and its Entire Portfolio.

Houston, Texas- Radix, a global technology solutions company announces a new Midstream Digital Engineering Services Team that expands its partnership with AVEVA and its entire diversified portfolio of services and clients. The partnership bolsters Radix's ability to turn data into increased profitability, with hybrid intelligence that enables midstream companies to reduce costs, optimize asset reliability, and deliver efficiency in regulatory standards, such as Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS).

Radix has an unparalleled understanding of the midstream business models utilizing AVEVA's entire portfolio supporting digital transformation initiatives with global Midstream Oil and Gas customers. Leveraging industry domain expertise, Radix collaborates closely with stakeholders to reduce costs and generate new revenue. The accelerated partnership focuses on taking the strategic assets of Midstream O&G operating data, leveraging edge-to-cloud scalabilities, and producing better data-driven decisions.

Radix is a member of the AVEVA System Integrator Partner Program and is also a platinum sponsor at this year's AVEVA World in San Francisco. The Radix team in attendance comprises of industry experts and data scientists, recognized as subject matter experts by Pipeline and Midstream Owner Operators, and viewed as the best-in-class by global customers in the industry.

Exhibiting in Booth #1 at the Moscone Center, Radix will demonstrate their expertise on hybrid intelligence in a Partner Solutions Track, participate in a keynote panel focused on Digitalization and Sustainability, and share how to prevent unexpected equipment shutdowns with digital twin results. In addition, the team will present customer success cases with a deep dive on enterprise operational data infrastructures and analytics utilizing AVEVA's entire portfolio.

Bry Dillon, Senior Vice President of Partner Sales at AVEVA, said:“AVEVA's partnerships with global, industry-leading organizations help our mutual customers leverage the power of technology to become more agile, resilient, and sustainable. Together, we solve complex industrial challenges where the strengths of more than one company are needed.

“Industries are looking for both integration and transparency. Integration of dispersed, diverse data sets on their business operations into a single, open, neutral digital backbone. And transparency through insight, which is provided by trusted applications and seamless digital experience. This gives them the confidence to make decisions quickly and based on data-driven intelligence. We're delighted that Radix is a platinum sponsor at this year's AVEVA World in San Francisco in October. We look forward to welcoming them at our flagship industrial software event.”

With more than 1,600 team members, Radix has grown by 60% in the past two years, adding new offices in Europe and Asia. Maintaining its growth trajectory, Radix's major equity partner is Sotreq, one of Caterpillar Inc.'s largest dealers in the world.

With digital innovation teams embedded inside Fortune 500 customer organizations, and in close collaboration with Tom Richardson, US Central and Southeast Vice President at AVEVA, Radix continues to showcase its unique ability to add unparalleled value in any software platform and for any sized customer in need of immediate transformational business value.

Natalia Klafke, Global Head of Energy & Sustainability, Radix states,“More than engineers, Radix collaborates with the best in class to revolutionize data for the industries we serve into profitability for our customers. They see huge transformational business value through our extensive suite of optimization capabilities – turning insightful data into increased profitability while helping them reach their sustainability goals.”

The Radix team presence will be a highlight of the event, allowing customers to engage and discover new pathways to learn more about how Radix is converting insightful, raw data into actionable operational business intelligence.

About Radix:

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology services company that provides consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable our worldwide customers to thrive in their digital journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial customers worldwide. Radix's North American headquarters is located in Houston. The global HQ is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. Radix has developed projects in more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more: AVEVA:

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers.