AlpFin Hires Ben Cross as Senior Operations Analyst

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Global 18 October 2023 – Alp Financial Ltd (AlpFin) the global service provider for institutional clients has today announced that Ben Cross has joined the firm as their Senior Operations Analyst at AlpFin. Ben will be based out of London and reporting directly to CEO Chris Ling.



Chris Ling, CEO at Alp Financial (AlpFin) commented on the new hire saying:



“At the core of AlpFin's DNA and client-focused approach lies a carefully curated team of industry experts who bring together a wealth of knowledge in both B2B and B2C financial solutions. We are delighted to have Ben Cross join our team as our Senior Operation’s Analyst to support the growth we have witnessed since the beginning of the year. With a great team, deep expertise, and commitment to excellence, we strive to deliver tailored solutions that empower our clients to thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape.”



Ben Cross, Senior Operations Analyst at Alp Financial Ltd (AlpFin) gave the following quote about recently joining AlpFin:



“I am thrilled to join AlpFin as their Senior Operations Analyst. With a focus on operational excellence and a commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions, Alp Financial is poised to make a significant impact in the institutional financial services industry. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and leveraging my experience to drive success for our B2B clients. Together, we will navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, optimise processes, and deliver exceptional value to our partners. It's an exciting opportunity, and I am eager to be part of this journey."



Ben brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in Operations. He has been part of FX Prime Operations, worked as an Operations Consultant, and has worked in Middle Office Trade Support. At AlpFin he will be handling the day-to-day processes across both data centres, supporting the Liquidity Management team and being the first point of contact for clients and third-party vendors. His deep understanding of liquidity management, coupled with his ability to identify and seize market opportunities will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of Alp Financial.



About Alp Financial (AlpFin)



Alp Financial Limited is a company registered in England and Wales under registration no. 10518614 and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 804843. Alp Financial Limited undertakes its business under the trading name AlpFin.



Based in the financial centre of London and regulated by the FCA, Alp Financial (AlpFin) represents a new dynamic, highly configurable solution to access trading technology and liquidity for the FX institutional space. Part of the unique offering includes swift implementation, tailored solutions and competitive price points due to a legacy-free cost base and expanding in-house R&D capabilities. A number of innovative solutions have validated the AlpFin proposition: from unique multi time-zone low latency bridging to versatile price origination and distribution. A growing team of industry experts use their compounded knowledge to deliver comprehensive services throughout all stages of client engagement to ensure our clients receive the best support.



Risk Warning



Trading in derivatives such as Contracts for Difference (CFDs) or Foreign Exchange (FX) carries a high degree of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade derivative products, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and in some cases, you may be liable for a greater sum than this, therefore you should only speculate with money you can afford to lose. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If in any doubt, please seek independent financial advice.



Alp Financial Limited will not provide any advice on these investments. We will only execute transactions on your behalf. Any decisions on investments are purely your own choice and you will therefore be responsible for any loss with the investments chosen.







