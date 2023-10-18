(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PharmaCircle Showcases“API Explorer” at PharmSci 360 2023 (AAPS) in Orlando, FL on October 22-25 and CPhI Worldwide, in Barcelona, Spain on October 24-26

- Ms. Selda Candan, Vice President of Data Analytics at PharmaCircleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PharmaCircle launches API Explorer, a comprehensive, hand curated database that integrates and harmonizes multiple sources of API manufacturing, patent and routes of synthesis data.With API Explorer, users can examine detailed Molecule/API records that include:-API Manufacturer Lists,-Visualizations of Synthesis Routes,-Polymorphic Forms,-OEL Classifications,-Keyword Searchable Patent Abstracts,-Pharmacokinetic Data,-Physical Chemical Properties,-Solubility in Different Solvents, and-PubChem Data.API Explorer can also identify API manufacturers within a specific country or metropolitan area by molecule/API name, molecule/API type, mechanism type, CAS registry number or manufacturer's name.“API Explorer helps users to better understand the chemistry and manufacture of APIs by exploring sources of API, available routes of synthesis, intermediates and reagents used, referenced patents, chemical structures, PK information, and much more.” – said Ms. Selda Candan, Vice President of Data Analytics at PharmaCircle.This new companion module's datasets and visualizations seamlessly integrate with relevant formulation development, drug delivery, patent/SPC exclusivity, sales, unit pricing, and company profile insights available in a PharmaCircle Elite or Premium Subscription to provide a complete view of the innovator, generics company and supplier landscape for any molecule/API.PharmaCircle will be showcasing“API Explorer” at PharmSci 360 2023 (AAPS), Orlando, FL October 22-25, Booth #3136 and CPhI Worldwide, Barcelona, Spain, October 24-26. To schedule your demo, please contact us at or at .About PharmaCircle: Since 2003, PharmaCircle has been providing commercial and emerging stage life sciences companies and suppliers the integrated data, powerful analysis tools and industry knowledge needed to solve complex, real-world challenges in product development and innovation. Most of the top 50 pharmaceutical and biologics companies in the world are longstanding clients. PharmaCircle provides four subscription service solutions – Smart Search, Professional, Elite and Premium – along with several companion modules, including API Explorer, Drug Delivery Technology Reviews, Medical Diagnostics Explorer, Partnership Explorer and Pipeline Dynamics. More information about PharmaCircle can be found at .

Melike Ayan

Mel Strategies

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn