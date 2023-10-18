Azerbaijan Reveals Growth In Budget Revenues From State Property Leasing


10/18/2023 7:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The state budget of Azerbaijan received 24.4 million manat ($14.3 million) from leasing state-owned real estate properties from January through September 2023, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He said that this represents a 24 percent increase year-on-year.

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from leasing state property equaled 24.8 million manat ($14.59 million) in 2022.

Overall, last year, 115.4 million manat ($67.8 million) was transferred through the State Service of Azerbaijan for Property Issues to the state budget, up by 1.2 percent on an annual basis.

MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107264015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search