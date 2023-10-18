Azerbaijan Reveals Growth In Budget Revenues From State Property Leasing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The state budget of Azerbaijan received 24.4 million manat ($14.3 million) from leasing state-owned real estate properties from January through September 2023, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He said that this represents a 24 percent increase year-on-year.

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from leasing state property equaled 24.8 million manat ($14.59 million) in 2022.

Overall, last year, 115.4 million manat ($67.8 million) was transferred through the State Service of Azerbaijan for Property Issues to the state budget, up by 1.2 percent on an annual basis.