Azerbaijan Reveals Growth In Budget Revenues From State Property Leasing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The state budget
of Azerbaijan received 24.4 million manat ($14.3 million) from
leasing state-owned real estate properties from January through
September 2023, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.
He said that this represents a 24 percent increase
year-on-year.
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from leasing state property
equaled 24.8 million manat ($14.59 million) in 2022.
Overall, last year, 115.4 million manat ($67.8 million) was
transferred through the State Service of Azerbaijan for Property
Issues to the state budget, up by 1.2 percent on an annual
basis.
