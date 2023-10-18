UN Committee Urges Armenia To Fulfill Western Azerbaijan Community's Demands


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights demanded that Armenia fulfill the demands of the Western Azerbaijan Community, the Community said, Trend reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community submitted an extensive parallel report to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights regarding the Fourth Periodic Report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by the Republic of Armenia.

