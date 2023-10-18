Global Automotive Door Panel Market Set To Hit $34,158.6 Million By 2025, Impressive Growth Projected

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Door Panel Market Trend

Automotive door panel is a vital component in a vehicle as it allows entry/exit access to the vehicle.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Automotive Door Panel Market by Mode of Operation (Front-hinged Door, Rear-hinged Door, Scissor Door, Gullwing Door, and Sliding door), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025.” The report provides insights on top winning strategies, key market player positioning, changing market dynamics, key segments, and competitive scenario. The research states that the global automotive door panel market garnered $24.11 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $34.15 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Significant rise in demand for feature-enabled door panels, skyrocketing sales of passenger vehicles, and requirement of safety owing to rise in number of road accidents fuel the growth in the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rise in demand for two-seater passenger cars hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of strong and lightweight door panels and potential in developing countries open new pathways in the industry.

In addition, although luxury vehicles are more expensive than conventional vehicles, luxury vehicles are an obligatory status symbol for well-to-do individuals. Around 28,500 of luxury vehicles were sold in 2016. Around 15.9% rise was recorded in the sale of luxury vehicles from 2015 to 2016. Furthermore, the demand for luxury vehicles was particularly fueled by China, owing to improved standard of living and rise in disposable income of the population.

Based on vehicle type, passenger cars held 84.12% of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to preference for better lifestyle by middle class families and significant surge in disposable income. However, the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment is expected register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in trade activities between the regions and expansion of transportation network/activities. The research also analyzes light commercial vehicle (LCV).

Based on regions, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the total share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant by 2025. This is due to considerable rise in number of sales of commercial vehicles and passenger cars in the region. However, LAMEA would register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to penetration of automotive companies in the region along with rise in demand for automobile vehicles.

Moreover, it has been noticed that 80% road traffic accidents occur in middle income countries such as Russia, Mexico, China, Thailand and India among others, which comprises 72% of population however only 52% registered vehicles. Thus, rise in number of road accidents create additional demand for the replacement of the door panels of the vehicles involved in accidents. This, in turn drives the global automotive door panel market .

Key Findings of the Automotive Door Panel Market:

🔶The passenger car segment generated the highest revenue in the global automotive door panel market in 2017.

🔶In 2017, front-hinged doors segment was the highest revenue contributor in the mode of operation segment.

🔶LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

🔶In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

