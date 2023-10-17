UAE: Pakistan Man With Rare Heart Condition Saved After Complex Surgery In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 2:37 PM

A multidisciplinary team of doctors at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) has performed a complex aortic valve replacement surgery to treat a rare genetic heart condition in a 31-year-old patient from Pakistan.

Muhammad Aakif suffered from genetic aortic valve disease, bicuspid aortic valve disease, and congestive heart failure. An intricate heart valve replacement procedure was the only viable option to restore his full heart function and help him lead a normal life. Bicuspid aortic valve disease occurs when there is a flaw in the valve responsible for regulating blood flow from the heart into the aorta.

With no prior symptoms, in December 2022, Aakif started experiencing shortness of breath and severe swelling in his legs back home in Karachi. Doctors diagnosed him with aortic valve disease, which led him to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute as a recommended option for care, given its advanced expertise, innovative technology and past successes in treating complex heart diseases.

With the support of his family and the guidance of CCAD's international patient services team, he reached Abu Dhabi. But by the time Aakif and his family arrived in the UAE, his heart function had severely deteriorated, functioning at a critically low ejection fraction of 15 per cent, significantly lower than the normal range of 50 to 70 per cent. In addition, Aakif's heart had enlarged by a staggering 50 per cent from a leaking aortic valve, which further compromised his health.

His family had become more anxious and worried about his life-threatening condition.

Dr Umer Darr

“Aakif's heart valve was not closing properly, causing his heart to enlarge to 8.2 cm, way past the normal average of 5.5 cm, causing it to function poorly,” Dr Umer Darr, staff physician in the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute of CCAD, said.“A valve replacement was the only option to save Aakif's life. Despite the high risks associated with his condition, we believed that the benefits of the surgery outweighed the potential challenges. We were committed to helping him regain a better quality of life.”

Quick recovery post surgery

The surgical intervention involved an aortic valve replacement using a biological prosthesis and took all the elements of the complexities of Aakif's case into consideration such as his young age and reduced heart function. Aakif's case was managed by a team of multidisciplinary experts from different subspecialties including electrophysiology, transplant and ICU. The key focus of these teams was to maintain heart function before and during surgery and aid recovery after the operation.

And Aakif enjoyed a swift recovery within a day of complex surgery. Expressing his gratitude for the care he received, Aakif said:“The team at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi not only gave me hope but also provided exceptional care throughout my treatment. I am truly thankful for the second chance at life they've given me.” He also appreciated the international patients' services department, which offered him personalised care.

Recently, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) designated CCAD, part of the M42 network, as a centre of excellence for adult cardiac surgery, recognising the hospital's capabilities in successfully conducting a range of integrated cardiac surgery and structural heart disease interventions.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Abu Dhabi hospital opens radiation therapy department to boost progressive cancer care

Multispecialty hospital with 175 beds opened in Muscat, Oman

Look: Dubai schoolgirl designed a robotic sleeve to help her neurological condition