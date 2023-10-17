Nagarro SE: Nagarro's Supervisory Board Confirms The Management Board For Another Three Years


Nagarro SE: Nagarro's Supervisory Board confirms the Management Board for another three years
October 17, 2023 - The Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE has resolved to extend the Management Board contracts of Manas Human, Annette Mainka, and Vikram Sehgal until 2026.

With this personnel decision, the Supervisory Board ensures long-term continuity in the company's management. Manas Human, as Custodian of Entrepreneurship; Annette Mainka, as Custodian of Regulatory Compliance; and Vikram Sehgal, as Custodian of Operational Excellence, have been members of the Executive Board since 2020. Human and Sehgal are also co-founders of Nagarro.

"We thank the management team for their outstanding work since the spin-off and are very pleased that they will continue the Nagarro success story. We are convinced that they will sustain the strong development of the past years and consistently pursue the goals they have set and achieve them even in a challenging market environment," said Carl Georg Dürschmidt, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board.

Manas Human said, "We thank the Supervisory Board for affirming our journey so far and trusting us to continue it together in the future."


About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 19,000 people in 35 countries. For more information, visit .

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact .


