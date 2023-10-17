DNV Is Selected IAOB Certification Body Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From left to right: James Bruin, Executive Director in IAOB; Shireesh Bhatnagar, Global Manager Automotive Sector in DNV; Sherif Mekkawy, Global Accreditation Manager, Aerospace & Automotive in DNV; Gary Davis, Regional Manager Americas in DNV

Receiving the 2023 award is recognition of DNV's hard work to meet the high-performance standards necessary to meet IATF and IAOB expectations.

- James Bruin, Executive Director of the IAOBKATY, TEXAS, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“In DNV , continual improvement is a mantra we live by to help our customers advance. Receiving the 2023 IAOB Certification Body of the Year award is testament to its importance. Moreover, it motivates us to continue our contribution to improve and build trust throughout the entire IATF 16949 quality scheme and the automotive supply chains,” said Mr. Sherif Mekkawy, Global Accreditation Manager for Aerospace & Automotive in DNV.Mr. Sherif Mekkawy, Mr. Shireesh Bhatnagar, and Mr. Gary Davis were presented with the award at the annual AIAG Quality Summit in Novi, Michigan, USA, on October 4, 2023.Mr. James Bruin, Executive Director of the IAOB, said“Congratulations to DNV for this great achievement. We are proud to highlight our remarkable partner DNV for their hard work and dedication to continual improvement in the processes that are critical to support the Automotive scheme and third-party IATF 16949:2016 certification.”DNV is an accredited certification body for the IATF 16949 scheme and works diligently with the automotive industry and its suppliers globally to ensure quality throughout the value chain.

