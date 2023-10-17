Elevate Your Inventory Management With Barcloud's New And Improved Picklist Feature

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

BarCloud is excited to announce the release of an upgraded version of the Picklist feature in its inventory system. With this new enhanced version of the popular feature, users will be able to easily import existing Picklists into the inventory system. Geared towards efficiency, the latest upgrade streamlines user workflows and minimizes manual inventory management, simplifying work processes.

The new and improved Picklist feature allows users to integrate warehouse picklists from spreadsheets. This means that users can now directly import picklist data through Excel files or through platforms like Google Sheets, Office 365, Dropbox, and Box. Whether users want to include pre-existing data, incorporate inventory picklists from multiple sources, or implement a bulk order into the inventory system, the updated feature makes it easy to do so.

Some of the benefits that the refined feature brings to users include:



Enhanced efficiency which saves time and effort by avoiding manual data entry.

Eliminates complex data entry tasks and simplifies inventory management practices to reduce the chance of errors.

The flexibility to include pre-existing data or picklists from various sources makes it easier to adapt the system to their specific needs.

The upgraded Picklist feature is designed to be user-friendly, making sure that users of all levels can utilize it without the need for extensive training or technical expertise. The feature's integration with multiple platforms ensures compatibility with commonly used software, making it accessible and convenient for a wide range of organizations.

"Our goal is to help make work easier and effortless with efficient tools, and this enhancement is one of many that will help do that," said Tim Laurin, a representative from the company. The BarCloud team continues its commitment to excellence and innovation with constant updates to improve all its inventory system features.

BarCloud is a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions that uses Barcode technology with mobile Barcode, smartphones, and tablets. They help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With their powerful system, businesses have 24/7 access to the location and status of their Inventory and Assets, whether they are in the warehouse, on the field, or in the office. They have offices in Austin (headquarters), and Chicago.