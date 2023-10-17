GITEX Global 2023 Showcases Seamless Collaboration with Yealink

(MENAFN- Absolute Communication Group ) Dubai, October 17, 2023 – The anticipation surrounding this year's GITEX Global 2023 is building, with groundbreaking innovations set to steal the spotlight. At the heart of the action, DVCOM Technology, the visionary Middle East value-added distributor, will be a key player at GITEX, exemplifying its commitment to accelerating business transformation. Offering cutting-edge solutions, from Cloud-Centric Unified Communication and Collaboration to Interactive Touchscreen and Physical Security, DVCOM is well-prepared to lead the way in shaping the intelligent enterprise of the future.



Seamless Collaboration with Yealink



Collaboration reigns supreme at GITEX Global 2023, where technology giant Yealink has joined forces with Microsoft to unveil game-changing innovations tailored for modern workplaces. Attendees are in for a treat as they get the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cutting-edge world of seamless collaboration through Yealink's latest innovations and products designed for higher levels of calling, video conferencing, and collaboration. The workplace of the future is now a reality, and Yealink is here to demonstrate it.



Yealink MeetingBoard, the all-in-one collaboration display, will be showcased at our booth. Combined with a full device ecosystem, the fit-to-all room solution is well designed to create real collaboration and smart co-creating experience. Experience it on-site to learn how collaboration is made this fantastic with one whiteboard.



AI technology has opened a new era of video conferencing. Yealink will also demonstrate a new generation MVC series, including the MVC S60 and MVC S90 to showcase that fantastic power in the meeting rooms. SmartVision 60, the 360° all-in-one camera, lets everyone be included in medium-sized rooms with Multi-Stream People Feed and Voice and Face Recognition.



Equipped with an intelligent multi-camera system, MVC S90 performs perfectly in Pro-AV and extra-large rooms with the AI function of Multi-Camera Intelliframe and Presenter Tracking. You can find out how intelligent solutions empower your meeting rooms with a higher level of equity and flexibility.



Apart from meeting room solutions, personal solutions that empower productivity and efficiency become the main concern for every business in a hybrid working environment. At Gitex 2023, you will experience the full range of personal workplace solutions including headsets, desk phones, and DECT phones. The new T3 Series Phones, T31W and T34W for wireless calling experience will also make their debut at the show.



Renjan George, the Managing Director at DVCOM Technology, remarked, "Our mission is clear - we aim to introduce the most innovative technology to modern workplaces. GITEX 2023 serves as the ideal platform for us to showcase the transformative solutions we have in store."



Wherever you work, Yealink aims to offer high-quality and effective solutions for your needs. Take a booth tour and have a conversation with experts from Yealink and DVCOM at the show to discover how Yealink solutions take both personal and team collaboration to the next level, no matter in the office, at home, or on the go.





