Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority Unveils “ADAAi” Dashboard at GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, 17 October 2023: During its participation in GITEX Global 2023, and after the successful debut of Al Mersad on the first day of the event, the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority unveils ADAAi, a dashboard which enables senior management to take proactive decisions based on accurate data that is regularly updated.

The dashboard works to establish transparency, cooperation, and accountability, which enhances the capabilities of the team and develops productivity and efficiency to keep track with the accelerating pace of work.

The ADAAi dashboard automates institutional processes as it provides senior management from various departments and units with accurate information about completion rates for projects and operational processes in a unified interactive interface that is updated in real-time. This allows officials to link strategies and courses of action with operational plans to ensure that ADAA’s goals are achieved in record time.

The dashboard also supports the monitoring of employees’ tasks and enables follow up on the workflow, responsibilities, optimal employment of human capital, budgets, disbursements, and completion rates, allowing for effective management of operations as needed.

Featuring real-time integration with multiple data sources, the dashboard ensures that senior management have access to the latest information, interpreting complex data, assigning tasks directly and monitoring their completion through the dashboard.





