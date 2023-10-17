Access Fixtures Launches Twin Court Pickleball Court Lighting Packages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Twin Pickleball Court Lighting Packages from AccessFixtures

Pickleball Court Lighting Packages for 2 Courts. Full cut-off LED lights. Dark Sky Compliant too. Exceeds USPA lighting standards. Click now for more info.

- Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial and sports LED lighting, today announced the launch of a new line of Twin Pickleball Court LED Lighting packages . There are four different packages in this range, each featuring our APTA 480 LED fixtures atop four separate poles. Two packages feature 20' poles, one achieving 39 footcandles and a max/min of 1.55, and another achieving 36 footcandles and a max/min of 1.59. The two remaining packages feature 25' poles, one of which achieves 31 footcandles and a max/min of 1.44, and the other achieves 33 footcandles and a max/min of 1.41. All feature full cutoff design, and are dark sky compliant with optional 3000K LEDs. The APTA 480s used in these packages feature an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours, providing years of issue-free lighting performance. APTA LED light fixtures in this package feature industry-leading robustness and durability. They are IP66 and IK10 rated, protecting the fixtures from impact along with extreme weather conditions. In addition, this range features the highest efficiency standards, with 480w per light fixture and lumens per watt of up to 140 providing up to 68,000 lumens per light fixture. A variety of photocell and microwave motion sensor options are also available to further maximize the efficiency of these fixtures, along with 0-10v dimming. The items in this range are efficient, effective, and great value.

“This new line of twin court pickleball LED lighting packages provide pickleball players and spectators alike with the ideal lighting environment for an exhilarating sporting event with superior illumination”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild.“In addition to providing premium lighting, these fixtures' twin court pickleball LED lighting packages are environmentally friendly being full cut off, shielded to limit or eliminate light trespass, energy efficient, and with 3000 Kelvin LEDs, dark sky compliant.”

There are a variety of customization options available in this range. The housing colors for the APTA 480s are available as standard in black, gray, bronze, white, or green, with custom RAL colors available subject to minimum order quantities. The fixtures are available in 2200K, 3000K, 4000K, 5000K, or 5700K. A 120-277v is standard, with a 347-480v option available for an extra fee. To further protect fixtures in this range from its external environment, bird spikes, and vandal-resistant screws are available. Encroachment of light into unwanted areas can be prevented by the inclusion of a baffle or backlight shield. A five-year warranty comes as standard with all items in this range, while extended warranty options are also available.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .

Steven Rothschild

Access Fixtures

+1 800-468-9925

email us here