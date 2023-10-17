Keerthy Suresh Turns 31: 7 Movies Of National Award-Winning Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Keerthy Suresh, a South Indian actress, turns 31 today, on October 17, 2023. The actress, known for her forceful, brave, and versatile acting, landed her first main part in the 2013 Malayalam horror film Geethaanjali. She went on to provide remarkable performances in films such as Mahanati, Bairavaa, Ring Master, and many others. Notably, her performance in Mahanati got her the 2018 National Film Award for Best Actress. The actress is mostly known for her work in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema industry. Let's take a look at some of her most notable, current, and forthcoming cinematic ventures as she celebrates her birthday today.

Keerthy Suresh is a talented Indian actress known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Here are seven of her notable movies.

This is a psychological thriller in which Keerthy played the lead role of a mother trying to find her missing son. Her performance received positive reviews.

This biographical showcases the life of actress Savitri. Keerthy's role as Savitri earned her widespread acclaim and several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Actress.

In this film, Keerthy portrayed the role of a young woman with aspirations to start her own business. The film highlights themes of entrepreneurship and empowerment.

A Telugu romantic drama, Keerthy portrayed the female lead in this film. Her performance was widely praised for its freshness and naturalness.

A Tamil romantic thriller, Keerthy played a significant role alongside Dhanush. Her performance added depth to the narrative.

This Tamil political action film features Keerthy alongside Vijay. The audience appreciated her character's role in the narrative.

A Telugu romantic comedy-drama, Keerthy played the female lead in this film. Her chemistry with the male lead, Nithiin, was appreciated by the audience.