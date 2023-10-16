MUD\WTR, America's Leading Coffee Alternative Brand, Launches In The UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The MUD\WTR :rise Cocoa Starter Kit
Make it a mug of MUD\WTR :rise Cocoa
The California-Born Brand Gets Ready To Brew Up A Storm In The UK Coffee Market
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the brand behind America's most popular coffee alternative, MUD\WTR has quickly become a viral sensation, with over 1 million consumers swapping their morning cup of Joe for a natural energy kick, including the likes of wellness-seeking supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. It's a journey of success that saw MUD\WTR rank as the 30th fastest-growing private company in the U.S. in 2022.
Now, the brand is on a mission to support Brits in building healthy habits by providing an energising alternative to their morning cup of coffee.
The first products to launch in the UK include:
MUD\WTR :rise Cocoa – a coffee alternative consisting of cocoa, masala chai and functional mushrooms (including lion's mane and reishi). With just a fraction of the caffeine found in coffee, you get focus, natural energy and immune support without the jitters, crash or dependency.
MUD\WTR :creamer Coconut Milk Powder – a combination of coconut milk and MCT powder that adds functional fats and a rich, creamy texture when mixed with :rise Cocoa to create a delicious latte experience without the guilty finish.
The California-based brand launched in 2018 with a mission to change people's relationship with coffee. The firm's flagship U.S. product, :rise Cacao, quickly became a pioneer within the coffee alternative space and led the company to a 20x growth in just three years.
Founder and CEO Shane Heath expands on how the mushroom-based MUD\WTR came to be.
“I liked coffee: the smell, the taste, and more importantly, I liked the ritual. There was something about a freshly brewed cup that made me feel like I could take on more and do it better. But the dream stopped there. I would finish the cup and have an anxious peak of sprinting alertness, followed by a jittery, unproductive crash. It would f*ck up my sleep and leave me groggy the next day. So, I would order another cup to 'bring me back to life' and the vicious cycle continued. I was unknowingly wrapped up in the 'hustle culture' and it was starting to harm my mental health and I knew something had to change.”
“As soon as I questioned my coffee habit, something weird happened: I started questioning everything. I started meditating, journaling and doing breathwork. I travelled and experimented with Ayurvedic diets and, from there, I incorporated a blend of mushrooms and spices into a morning brew that I jokingly called mud. It all spiralled from there.”
Today, MUD\WTR exists to create healthy minds through healthy habits and to offer more mindful options. An expansion that has been a year in the making, MUD\WTR is set to help spark new morning rituals and healthy habits for UK customers across the nation.
A MUD\WTR :rise Cocoa Starter Kit (a 30-serving of :rise Cocoa with a free frother) costs £34.95 for 30 servings on subscription and £49.95 for a one-time purchase.
MUD\WTR :creamer Coconut Milk Powder costs £15.95 for 30 servings on subscription and £19.95 for a one-time purchase.
Both are now available at mudwtr .
For high res images, samples to test or to interview Founder and CEO Shane Heath please get in touch at .
ABOUT MUD\WTR:
MUD\WTR is a healthy habits brand best known for its popular coffee alternative, :rise Cacao. The California company has set out to create healthy minds through healthy habits and a robust offering of habit-supporting content. It was named the 30th fastest-growing private company in the U.S. in the 2022 Inc. 5000 awards. MUD\WTR has sold more than 130 million servings and received more than 25 thousand five-star reviews.
