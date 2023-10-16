Kerala: Police Jeep Rams Into Petrol Pump; 2 Persons Go Missing,Alleges Eyewitness

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: A police jeep lost control and rammed into the petrol pump in Kannur on Monday (Oct 16). The incident took place when the police jeep rammed into the petrol pump in front of the collectorate, striking the barricade and colliding with the car that was filling the fuel at the pump. The car's driver has sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, serious facts are coming out about the incident. The eyewitnesses stated that the two people inside the Jeep went missing after the incident. The petrol pump employee stated that all the parts of the Jeep were rusted and were tied with a plastic rope.

This vehicle was carrying food from AR Camp. It was found that the insurance on this vehicle expired on October 7. The employee said that he was able to escape because of the sound of a barricade. He also stated that two people inside the Jeep went missing after the incident. However, the traffic police officials said that they were there. The police informed that they are checking the CCTV footage for further investigation.

