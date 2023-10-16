The City Of Gadsden Alabama Is Getting Its First Great Clips Hair Salon

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The city of Gadsden is getting a new Great Clips hair salon location at 302 E Meighan Blvd on October 20th. To help celebrate the Grand Opening they are offering haircuts for $6.99 for a limited time!

A ribbon cutting ceremony, held in conjunction with the Etowah County Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 11 a.m. on October 20th and Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford will be in attendance. They will celebrate with door prizes, including salon hair care products. Grape ice cream from Magic Burger will be served.

Great Clips salons provide competitively priced, high-quality haircuts to men, women, and children. Today, Great Clips has more than 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world's largest salon brand.

The Gadsden Great Clips salon will be open seven days a week and walk-ins are always welcome. Customers can save time by using the Great Clips app or going to GreatClips to add their name to the wait list before they head to the salon.

All Great Clips salons are independently owned and operated in over 180 markets across North America. The Gadsden location is owned by GCAL, LLC, a company that includes owners who were born and raised in Gadsden.

Great Clips, it's gonna be great!

