President Ilham Aliyev Examines Construction Progress Of Aghdam-Fuzuli Highway (PHOTO)


10/15/2023 3:09:57 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has examined the construction progress of the Aghdam-Fuzuli highway, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the works done.

The foundation stone for the highway was laid in October, 2021. The four-lane road is 64 in length and 15m in width.

A video highlighting the construction progress of the highway was screened.













