President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of Solemn Event Dedicated To 30Th Anniversary Of TURKSOY

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants
of the solemn event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY,
"Dear ladies and gentlemen!
I warmly welcome you to the solemn ceremony held in Baku on the
occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the
International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY.
The Turkic world with its ancient and magnificent culture has
written pages full of pride in the history of human civilization.
Deriving strength from their glorious past, Turkic peoples have
always stood the test of time and preserved their national and
cultural identity to this day. TURKSOY as the first international
institution established among brotherly Turkic countries has made
commendable contributions to protecting the all-Turkic cultural
heritage distinguished by its unparalleled richness, conveying this
great wealth to future generations and introducing it to the
world.
The traditional projects, regular culture days, art festivals,
as well as solemn anniversaries of masterpieces of the Turkic
world, significant historical and cultural events and outstanding
personalities with the organization and direct participation of
TURKSOY have further deepened and strengthened the relationships
among Turkic peoples. Even today, the organization spares no effort
to bring the cultural and artistic figures of member countries
closer together. Its activities have always been appreciated in all
summit meetings of the heads of Turkic states and joint
declarations of heads of state and government.
Azerbaijan has always supported TURKSOY with large-scale
projects related to the protection and promotion of our common
Turkic heritage, and tried to expand the cultural integration of
Turkic-speaking countries. The relations of cooperation between the
organization and our republic are currently at the highest level.
The declaration of the city of Shusha as the“cultural capital of
the Turkic world” in 2023, the holding of the 1st Turkic World
Cultural Forum and the“TURKSOY Culture Days” dedicated to the
100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people,
Heydar Aliyev, are clear indicators of our joint efforts in this
direction.
I wish each of you continued success in further strengthening
the unity of the Turkic world and protecting and maintaining our
common cultural and spiritual values," the letter says.
