Iranian parliament speaker praises Palestinian resistance, impact of Islamic revolution

(MENAFN) The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament has commended the recent action taken by the Palestinian resistance, known as Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, stating that this offensive effectively exposed the genuine nature of the Israeli government.



"The issue of Palestine is an example of divine traditions and belief in the culture of jihad and martyrdom. The Al-Aqsa storm showed that the Zionist regime is a cartoon army," as stated by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday.



The official emphasized that the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran significantly bolstered the capabilities of the Palestinian Resistance and provided it with the impetus to persist in its struggle against occupation.



"From the formation of the despicable Zionist regime, which was conceived at the end of World War II with the support of Britain and America in the Security Council, until about 30 years later when our revolution achieved victory, meaning from the 1950s to the 1970s, as time passed, the Palestinian people and the Palestinian movement experienced a downward trend, and one Islamic and Arab country after another surrendered to this Zionist regime. But with the victory of the Islamic Revolution, a new spirit was breathed into Palestine and the Palestinian people" The Parliament Speaker clarified this point.



Ghalibaf underscored that it was exclusively following the Islamic Revolution that the matter of Palestine was brought to the forefront of attention in the Islamic world. "In the past, we saw how some governments surrendered and how the Zionist regime was boasting, but in the past week, the Palestinian youth showed that the Zionist regime is a big lie," he remarked.

MENAFN15102023000045015682ID1107242382