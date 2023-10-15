UAE employment law guarantees office safety, forbids verbal abuse

(MENAFN) In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is the employer's duty to ensure a safe and suitable work environment for their employees, as mandated by Article 13(13) of the Employment Law, which explicitly states that employers must provide such conditions.



The UAE Employment Law also strictly prohibits any form of verbal abuse within the workplace or during the course of employment. Article 14(2) emphasizes that actions like sexual harassment, bullying, or any type of verbal, physical, or mental aggression directed at an employee by their employer, manager, or colleagues are not allowed.



In the event of verbal abuse occurring between employees or when an employee files a complaint related to such abuse, an employer has the authority to carry out an internal investigation. Should the investigation establish that verbal abuse has taken place, the employer is required to take appropriate disciplinary measures against the responsible party. These measures, as outlined in Article 39 of the Employment Law and Article 24 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, may include issuing a written warning, suspending the employee from work, withholding increments, deducting salary, or even terminating their employment. This underscores the commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful work environment for all employees in the UAE.

