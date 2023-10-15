CIS Members Signed 16 Cooperation Agreements To Increase Interaction

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BISHKEK, Oct 15 (NNN-KNA) – Members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), signed 16 cooperation agreements, to increase interaction within the organisation, after a summit was convened here under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz President, Sadyr Japarov.

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State was attended by Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Tajik President, Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Secretary General of the CIS Executive Committee, Sergei Lebedev.

The leaders held meetings in restricted and expanded formats, during which they exchanged views on current issues of interaction within the CIS.

Following the summit, leaders of the CIS members signed 16 cooperation documents, four of which are on cooperation in the field of digital technologies, on the principles of interstate relations in a multipolar world, on the protection of human rights, and on the support and promotion of the Russian language, as a language of interethnic communication.

Two documents were also signed related to the security sector, in particular, agreement on the formation of the international centre for assessing risks of legalisation (laundering) proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism, and on the formation of the CIS coordination council in the field of forensic activities.

The chairmanship of the CIS in 2024, will be moved to Russia and the next CIS summit will be held in Moscow on Oct 8, 2024.

Founded in 1991, as a regional organisation for former Soviet republics, the CIS comprises Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Ukraine and Turkmenistan are associate members.– NNN-KNA