Jordan's Pavilion At Int'l Horticultural Expo Opens

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Abdullah Bin Turki Al Subaie, Qatar's Minister of Municipalities, has commended the "distinguished " Qatari-Jordanian relations at all levels.

During the inauguration of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, Subaie stressed that Jordan's participation enriches the exhibition, as it attracts great interest from the Jordanian community in Qatar. Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali attended the inauguration.

Subaie, who also serves as chairman of the National Committee for Hosting Expo, praised the narrative the Jordanian pavilion presents, whether in the field of horticulture or the geological and botanical diversity of the Kingdom. He also drew attention to the numerous species of plants and trees, more than 220 in number, displayed at the pavilion.

The Jordanian pavilion tells a story of sustainability, innovation and technology and enjoys great popularity among visitors from different countries around the world, he said.

The Jordanian pavilion covers an area of 2,600 square metres and blends modernity with the rich traditions of Jordanian culture. It showcases modern agricultural and horticultural projects that reflect Jordan's geographical diversity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The pavilion will also host events aimed at marketing and promoting Jordan's tourist and archaeological sites, highlighting Jordan's unique attributes to the international visitors of the exhibition.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Dana Al Zu'bi, who is also general commissioner of the Jordanian pavilion, noted that the pavilion focuses on showcasing Jordan's biological, natural and geographical diversity, showcasing different regions of the Kingdom, including deserts, valleys and plains.



Jordan's Ambassador to Doha Zaid Al Louzi said that the Jordanian pavilion has attracted interest from international visitors since the unofficial launch of the exhibition almost 10 days ago.





