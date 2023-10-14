Georgia Celebrates Day Of Its Legendary Cathedral Svetitskhoveli, Ancient Capital Mtskheta

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today Georgia is celebrating the day of its ancient capital
Mtskheta and the legendary Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, a UNESCO World
Heritage monument in the city, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Hundreds of Orthodox Christians in Georgia and visitors
traditionally flock to the cathedral, as various events usually
accompany the celebrations of the former capital and the
Svetiskhoveli cathedral.
Located in the centre of the city placed at the confluence of
Mtkvari and Aragvi rivers, about 20 km northwest of the capital
Tbilisi, Svetitskhoveli is the second largest church in the country
after Tbilisi's Holy Trinity Cathedral and was built in the 11th
century by Georgian architect Arsukisdze.
The site of the monument dates back to the 4th century CE, when
an original church was built in the location. It is surrounded by
many legends associated primarily with early Christian traditions,
including one that says it houses the burial site of Christ's
mantle.
Svetitskhoveli is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site along
with other historical monuments of Mtskheta.
MENAFN14102023000195011045ID1107240952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.