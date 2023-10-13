Peptide Therapeutics Market Steady Growth At 8.8% CAGR Predicted For 2022-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peptide Therapeutics Market

The Peptide therapeutics market is driven by a rise in the adoption of hybrid technologies to achieve their economies of scale

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Peptide Therapeutics Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2031," the most recent study from Transparency Market Research, is available. The size of the worldwide market for peptide therapies was US$ 39.34 billion in 2021. Transparency Market Research projects that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031, when it reaches US$ 91.25 billion.Get a Sample Copy of the Peptide Therapeutics Market Research Report:Peptide Therapeutics Market Trends and Drivers:Currently, the market is experiencing a significant boost in growth due to the increasing prevalence of metabolic diseases and cancer worldwide. This rise in disease rates is a key driver of market expansion. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of peptide therapeutics, which is contributing to a positive market outlook. Additionally, the growth of the geriatric population has led to an increased incidence of diseases, further fueling market growth. Moreover, peptide therapeutics are widely available through various distribution channels, including online and offline stores, creating lucrative opportunities for industry investors. Furthermore, key players in the market are introducing peptide drugs that enhance insulin rates to treat type 2 diabetes, which is further supporting market growth.Recent Developments of Peptide Therapeutics Market:AstraZeneca: Year of Note: In 2020, AstraZeneca acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which brought in Alexion's peptide-based drug Ultomiris (Ravulizumab) for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).Pfizer: Year of Note: Pfizer has a history of involvement in peptide-based therapies, with products like Exubera (an inhaled insulin using a synthetic form of the peptide insulin).Novo Nordisk: Year of Note: Novo Nordisk has been a prominent player in the field of diabetes management. They have developed several peptide-based drugs, including GLP-1 analogs like Victoza (Liraglutide) and semaglutide.Companies Profiled: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Inquire more about this report before purchase -Market Segmentation:Type of Peptides: Hormonal Peptides, Antimicrobial Peptides, Oligopeptides, Polypeptides, Others,Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular), Topical, Pulmonary, Others,Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiovascular, Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Dermatology, Others,Application: Cancer Treatment, Diabetes Management, Pain Management, Infection Control, Skin Disorders, Cardiovascular Disease Management, Others,End-users: Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Homecare SettingsThis Report lets you identify the opportunities in Peptide Therapeutics Market by means of a region:North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)Key questions addressed by the reportWhat is the market growth rate?Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?Who is the leader in the market?How are players addressing challenges to sustain growth?Have Any Query? Ask to Analyst:

