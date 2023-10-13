Shubho Mahalaya 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings Whatsapp/Facebook Status, Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

On Saturday, October 14, the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya falls. The day marks the start of Debi Paksha (the Goddess' period) and falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha. Mahalaya denotes the appearance of Goddess Durga. It is observed by Maa Durga worshippers a week before the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities. It is widely observed throughout the country, particularly in Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bihar.



On Mahalaya, people get up at four a.m. to listen to a radio transmission of Mahishashur Mardini, recounted by late radio announcer Birendra Krishna Bhadra. It is a literary story infused with music that narrates Maa Durga's victory over Mahishashura.



In addition, family elders pay homage to their ancestors by performing Tarpan, a ceremony in which they present water to the souls of the ancestors on the banks of the Ganga. Finally, sculptors simply design Goddess Durga's eyes, paint them, and perform a special puja. If you and your loved ones are celebrating Mahalaya this year, here are some wishes, messages, greetings, and photographs to welcome Maa Durga that you may post with them on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Shubho Mahalaya 2023: Messages, Greetings and Wishes:







Wishes To Share On This Day:



As we herald the arrival of Devi Durga, may her presence bring harmony and love to your home. Shubho Mahalaya!

On this Mahalaya, may you and your family be blessed with good health, wealth, and prosperity.

May the light of wisdom and knowledge shine upon you, illuminating your path on this day. Shubho Mahalaya

May this auspicious occasion of Mahalaya bring peace, love, and unity in your life and family. As we invoke the goddess, may all your wishes come true and your life be filled with happiness and fulfillment.

Messages to Share On This Day:



On this sacred day of Mahalaya, may the divine presence of Maa Durga fill your life with love, strength, and blessings. Shubho Mahalaya!

As the auspicious Mahalaya heralds the arrival of Devi Durga, may her divine energy protect you from all evils and guide you towards righteousness.

Wishing you a Mahalaya filled with the divine melody of dhak, the fragrance of incense, and the joy of celebrating the homecoming of the goddess.

May the Mahalaya festivities rekindle the spirit of togetherness and love in your family. Happy Mahalaya! As we welcome Maa Durga into our hearts and homes, may her divine presence bring harmony and positivity into every aspect of your life.

WhatsApp/Facebook status and quotes to share on this day:



Shubho Mahalaya to you and your loved ones. May Maa Durga bestow upon you all her blessings.

May the light of wisdom and knowledge shine upon you, illuminating your path on this day. Shubho Mahalaya.

Maa Durga is here, and so is the glow of festive vibes, love and happiness. May all of the light brighten your way to success. Shubho Mahalaya. As the auspicious day of Mahalaya heralds the arrival of Devi Durga, may her divine energy protect you from all evils and guide you towards righteousness. Shubho Mahalaya.









On this sacred day of Mahalaya, may the divine presence of Maa Durga fill your life with love, strength, and blessings. Shubho Mahalaya.

The streets are decked up, people are happy and everything smells of festivities. Hope you enjoy the puja this year! Shubho Mahalaya.

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you and your loved ones find success, happiness, love and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya.

May maa Durga bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Shubho Mahalaya!

As we welcome Maa Durga into our hearts and homes, may her divine presence bring harmony and positivity into every aspect of your life. Shubho Mahalaya. I wish that Maa Durga's blessings and love keep shining upon you and your family. May all your wishes come true. Shubho Mahalaya.



